Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,683 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $171.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $172.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

