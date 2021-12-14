Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.93 per share, with a total value of $24,982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $152,343,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

