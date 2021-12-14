Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

