Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

