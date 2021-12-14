Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 9,634 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,479,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.