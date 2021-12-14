Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Caesarstone by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Caesarstone by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 68,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

