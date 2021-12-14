Bytom (BTM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.11 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $60.25 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00315386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,720,233,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,427,756 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

