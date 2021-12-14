ByteNext Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.06 million and $1.03 million worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

