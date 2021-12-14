Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in November

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BURBY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.