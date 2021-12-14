Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,074 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.