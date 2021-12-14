Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.28.

K opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

