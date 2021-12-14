Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT at $650.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

SALRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SALRF stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

