Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $214.67

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after buying an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.00 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

