Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $49.62

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:MMP opened at $45.16 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

