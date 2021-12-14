Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT at $687.00

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $687.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $684.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $465.50 and a 12-month high of $719.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $612.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.