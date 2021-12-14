Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) PT at GBX 309

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.08).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

