Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $88.67

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

ES stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

