Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $188.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $140.11 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

