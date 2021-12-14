Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $60.33

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $27.16 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 99,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

