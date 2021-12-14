Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $232.46. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,884. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.92. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,993 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,335 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

