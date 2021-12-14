Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
NYSE AJRD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
