Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

