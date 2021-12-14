Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

