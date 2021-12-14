Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.96. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

