Brokerages Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report $25.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,999. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

