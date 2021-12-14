Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BWEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

