Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.97.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $621.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.02 and a 200-day moving average of $502.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.00 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.