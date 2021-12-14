Britvic plc (BVIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 919 ($12.14) on Tuesday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 896.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 936.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BVIC. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

