Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Get Braze alerts:

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $65.23 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.