Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.82.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $65.23 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

