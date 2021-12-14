BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of BrainsWay worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

