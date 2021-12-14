BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Buys 93 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($422.78).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($409.14).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 335 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £66.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 346.64. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.52) to GBX 388 ($5.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 404 ($5.34) in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.28).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

