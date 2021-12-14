Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 49,381 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BOX stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.