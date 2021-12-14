Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $511.05

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $511.05, but opened at $529.32. Boston Beer shares last traded at $525.67, with a volume of 668 shares.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

