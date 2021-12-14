BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.04

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €55.04 ($61.84) and traded as high as €57.49 ($64.60). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €56.71 ($63.72), with a volume of 2,229,664 shares.

BNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.02 ($71.93).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

