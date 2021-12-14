B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BME. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.60) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.32) to GBX 576 ($7.61) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.60) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 595.60 ($7.87).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 640.80 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 578.85. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 488.60 ($6.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 848.53 ($11.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

