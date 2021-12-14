Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,011,178 shares of company stock worth $61,969,543.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

