BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 146,786 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.