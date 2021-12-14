BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
