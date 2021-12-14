BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.