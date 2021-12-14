BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BKN stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.