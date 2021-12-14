Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik Purchases 5,000 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $523,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,470.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

