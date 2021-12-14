BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 454.1% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BGR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 116,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,847. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
