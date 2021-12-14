BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $164,000.

BTZ opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

