BitTube (TUBE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,249.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $3,249.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00391038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,835,899 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

