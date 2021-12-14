Bitcoin Confidential Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $551,358.14 and approximately $8,766.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

