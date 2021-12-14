Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.