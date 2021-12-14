Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

