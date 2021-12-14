BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 31,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.