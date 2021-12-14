Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $63.42

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.42, but opened at $66.55. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 53,866 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

