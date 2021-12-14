Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) versus Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -22.15% 2.81% 1.36% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Berry and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.28 -$262.89 million ($1.11) -7.55 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Berry and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berry is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Berry beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

