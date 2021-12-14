Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

